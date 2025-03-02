BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION V DISTRICT FINAL: Liberty Center Secures District Title With 44-39 Win Over Archbold

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NAPOLEON (March 1, 2025) – Liberty Center rode a dominant first half and clutch late-game execution to claim the Division V District Championship with a hard-fought 44-39 victory over Archbold, their first district title since 1989.

The Tigers came out firing, setting the tone early as Ethan Gray scored the first bucket of the game, followed by a putback from Gavin Geahlen to make it 4-0 early.

Liberty Center kept the pressure on as Isaiah Badenhop scored inside, pushing the lead to 6-0 before Archbold finally got on the board with an Evan Wendt jumper off a Broden Piercefield assist.

Camden Robinson answered right back for the Tigers, drilling a three off a feed from Badenhop to extend the lead to 9-2 at the end of the first.

Archbold found some offensive rhythm in the second, but Liberty Center’s dominance on the glass and Geahlen’s relentless effort inside kept them in control.

Micah Nofziger powered through contact for an and-one finish, converting the free throw to cut the lead to 16-7.

Morgan Harris followed with a putback, and Nofziger added another bucket inside to make it 16-11. However, Geahlen continued to impose his will, scoring off another offensive rebound before the half ended with Liberty Center leading 22-13.

To start the third, Grady Miller extended Liberty Center’s lead with a pair of free throws and an offensive rebound putback, making it 26-13.

Sonny Phillips added free throws of his own for the Bluestreaks, but Geahlen and Badenhop kept Liberty Center’s lead intact.

Madden Valentine hit a jumper for Archbold, followed by a steal and score for Phillips, cutting the deficit to 28-20. Geahlen responded with a tough and-one finish, and the third ended with Liberty Center in control, 32-21.

Archbold made a strong push in the fourth, finally finding some life from three-point range. Nofziger started the quarter with a finish inside off a Phillips’ assist. Wendt followed with Archbold’s first three of the night.

Harris added a free throw to make it 32-27, but Geahlen continued his dominance with another bucket inside, keeping the Tigers ahead.

Phillips wouldn’t let Archbold go quietly, converting a big and-one putback and adding another free throw to bring the Bluestreaks within striking distance at 34-31.

However, Liberty Center responded with key buckets from Geahlen and Miller, stretching the lead back to 38-31. Wendt connected on another tough finish but clutch free throws from Gray and Geahlen sealed the deal for the Tigers.

Isaiahs Gracia hit a three in the final minute to give Archbold one last glimmer of hope, but Gray’s late layup kept Liberty Center out of reach.

Phillips capped the scoring with a late bucket, but time ran out on the Bluestreaks comeback bid.

Geahlen led all scorers with 20 points, dominating the paint and controlling the glass. Gray added nine, while Miller and Badenhop chipped in six each for Liberty Center.

Archbold (14-11) was paced by Phillips with 13 points, Wendt added nine and Nofziger contributed eight.

Liberty Center (13-12) advances to the Division V regional semifinals where they will face Columbus Bishop Ready (22-3) on Thursday, March 6th at Mansfield @ 7pm.

LIBERTY CENTER (44) – Garber 0; Miller 6; Gray 9; Badenhop 6; Kruse 0; Wilhelm 0; Robinson 3; Geahlen 20; Walker 0; Totals: 14-2-10 – 44

ARCHBOLD (39) – Gracia 3; Phillips 13; Krieger 0; Wendt 9; Bickel 0; Williams 0; Harris 3; Valentine 3; Krueger 0; Piercefield 0; Nofziger 8; Totals: 11-2-11 – 39

LCHS 9 13 10 12 – 44

AHS 2 11 8 18 – 39