Edward Gajdostik (1936 – 2025)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Edward John Gajdostik, who went with God on February 27th, 2025, peacefully in his home at the age of 88.
Born on April 19th, 1936, in Toledo, Edward was the son of Joseph and Francis (Capoun) Gajdostik. He attended Central Catholic High School class of 1954.
He was a farmer by day while also serving as a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy and worked at Sauder Woodworking.
Ed was a devoted family man and a loving grandfather. He and his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary, have three daughters, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
He was active in the American Red Corss, Model A Club, Fulton County Historical Society, and a founder of the Czech Dancers Polka Club.
He had many hobbies including fishing, tending to his sweet corn patch, singing in the church choir, and attending shows with his collection of antique cars and tractors, but at the top of the list was his accordion. Never was he happier than when making beautiful Czech Polka music with his friends.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his children, Michele (David) Costic, Denise (Lawrence) Decker, and Cyndy (Rick) Brock, his grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Costic, Natalie (Jacob) Morris, Megan (Dalton) Goetz, Steven Creque, Chase Brock (Hana Jennings) and Sean Brock, and his great grandchildren Jackson, Melanie, Dax, and Eden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis, brother Joseph, and son Gregory. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, OH, on Wednesday March 5th from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday March 6th at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption with a visitation prior to mass at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service to pay their final respects and celebrate Ed’s beautiful life.