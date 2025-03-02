Edward Gajdostik (1936 – 2025)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Edward John Gajdostik, who went with God on February 27th, 2025, peacefully in his home at the age of 88.

Born on April 19th, 1936, in Toledo, Edward was the son of Joseph and Francis (Capoun) Gajdostik. He attended Central Catholic High School class of 1954.

He was a farmer by day while also serving as a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy and worked at Sauder Woodworking.

Ed was a devoted family man and a loving grandfather. He and his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary, have three daughters, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.