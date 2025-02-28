BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION V DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Archbold Withstands Late Paulding Rally To Secure District Final Berth, 52-47

(PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DISTRICT SEMIFINAL … Archbold’s Madden Valentine puts up a shot in the lane during the Streaks district semifinal win over Paulding. Valentine had 15 points on the night to lead Archbold.

DRIVE TO THE HOOP … Isaiahs Gracia drives the lane for Archbold with two Paulding Panthers nearby.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NAPOLEON (February 27, 2025) – In a thrilling Division V District Semifinal matchup, Archbold fended off a furious late-game push by Paulding to claim a 52-47 victory and advance to the district championship.

Paulding struck first as Kane Jones knocked down a three off an assist from Xander Kuckuck.

The Panthers added to their lead with Grady Barton finishing down low, followed by Kuckuck’s finish at the rim off a Blake Rhonehouse assist to push their lead to 7-0.

Archbold responded when Morgan Harris converted an and-one, assisted by Evan Wendt. Harris knocked down the free throw, and Madden Valentine added a strong drive to the hoop to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Paulding momentarily halted the surge with Jalen Manz scoring off a Jones assist, but Archbold answered with back-to-back buckets from Micah Nofziger and Kurt Krueger, tying the game at 9 apiece.

Paulding regained the lead on a Kuckuck three, however Archbold closed the quarter strong as Broden Piercefield and Valentine both added baskets down low to give the Blue Streaks a 13-12 lead at the end of the first.

Archbold carried that momentum into the second, as Nofziger added another bucket off an assist from Wendt. Barton responded with a bucket himself, but Archbold extended the gap with a three from Valentine and a series of free throws from Phillips and Nofziger. Archbold went into the break with a 26-18 halftime lead.

The Bluestreak continued to control the tempo in the third, with Wendt opening up the second half with a bucket followed by a steal and score from Harris. Nofziger added another layup down low, stretching Archbold’s lead to 32-20.

Paulding attempted to rally behind Barton and Rhonehouse, but another three from Valentine followed by a tough finish by Gracia extended Archbold’s lead to 40-24 heading into the final frame.

With a 16-point deficit entering the fourth, it seemed like the game was all but over. However, instead of rolling over and giving up, Paulding turned up the energy and gave Archbold everything they had left.

Their run started with contributions from Jones and Jo. Manz, both knocking down big three-point shots.

Valentine responded with a steal and score for Archbold, but Paulding refused to go away, with Jones hitting back-to-back threes to cut Archbold’s 16-point lead all the way down to one at 47-46, and just over a minute to play.

Archbold, however, held on due to some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch, with contributions coming from Nofziger, Krueger, Harris, and Phillips. The free throws helped Archbold ice the game with a final score of 52-47.

Valentine led all scorers with 15 points, while Nofziger added 13 for Archbold. Harris contributed 10 and played a pivotal role on both ends of the court. Paulding (14-10) was led by Jones and Barton, who each tallied 14 points in the loss.

With the win, Archbold (15-10) advances to the district final on Saturday, March 1st, where they will face Liberty Center at Napoleon HS @ 7pm.

Archbold is one of four NWOAL teams to reach the district finals of their respective divisions, with Patrick Henry and Evergreen meeting tonight for the Division VI district title in Defiance.

PAULDING (47) – Jo. Manz 7; Rhonehouse 5; Ja. Manz 2, Jones 14; Kuckuck 5; Barton 14; Totals: 11-6-7 – 47

ARCHBOLD (52) – Gracia 2; Phillips 3; Wendt 2; Harris 10; Krueger 3; Piercefield 4; Valentine 15; Nofziger 13; Totals: 15-3-13 – 52

PHS 12 6 6 23 – 47

AHS 13 13 14 12 – 52