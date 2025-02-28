Beverly Sharpe (1949 – 2025)

(Avid Crafter; Enjoyed Volunteering & Gardening)

Beverly Ann Sharpe, age 75, of Maumee, passed away on February 26, 2025, at Ayden Healthcare of Waterville. Beverly worked as a school teacher for over 30 years.

Beverly was born on April 7, 1949, in Napoleon, to the late Robert and Geneva (Yoder) Sharpe. She later graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Specialist Degree in Education.

Beverly was an avid crafter. She enjoyed volunteering and gardening. Through her profession, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Society.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Jim (Deborah) Sharpe of Liberty Center; sister, Connie Rush of Sylvania; niece, Kristina (Ken) Pringle; nephew, Kurt Sharpe; nephew, Klint (Krissy) Sharpe; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services for Beverly will be private per her wishes, with burial at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Paws and Whiskers Pet Shelter in Toledo.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Sharpe family.