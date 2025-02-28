Violet Van Pelt (1917 – 2025)

(Belonged To Wauseon’s First Church Of God)

Violet Amethyst Van Pelt, age 107, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Fulton Manor. She was born on July 17, 1917 in Lenawee County, Michigan. Violet was a graduate of Hudson High School in Hudson, Michigan.

Following high school, she worked as a nurses’ aid at Detwiler Memorial Hospital where she met her husband, Howard Van Pelt. They married on August 12, 1937 and he preceded her in passing in 1969.

After his passing she worked as a telephone operator at the United Telephone Company in Wauseon, Ohio until her retirement.