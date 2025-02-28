Violet Van Pelt (1917 – 2025)

(Belonged To Wauseon’s First Church Of God)
Violet Amethyst Van Pelt, age 107, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Fulton Manor. She was born on July 17, 1917 in Lenawee County, Michigan. Violet was a graduate of Hudson High School in Hudson, Michigan.
Following high school, she worked as a nurses’ aid at Detwiler Memorial Hospital where she met her husband, Howard Van Pelt. They married on August 12, 1937 and he preceded her in passing in 1969.
After his passing she worked as a telephone operator at the United Telephone Company in Wauseon, Ohio until her retirement.
Violet was a longtime member of First Church of God in Wauseon and was active in church work and various groups. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years.
In her down time, she enjoyed cooking and baking many treats that were loved by all. She especially loved to bake cookies and fudge – specifically peanut butter and rocky road fudge. Violet was also an avid reader. She was a wonderful mother and doting grandma.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Roger) Weaver of Wauseon and Wes (Laura) Van Pelt of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Van Pelt of Austin, Texas, Craig (Kim) Van Pelt of Charleston, South Carolina and Shelley Weaver of Napoleon, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Timothy (Dezey) Rhoads, Kody Rhoads, Kory Rhoads, Jack Van Pelt, Emma Van Pelt, Eloise Van Pelt and Daphne Van Pelt; great-great-grandchildren, Ariel Rhoads, Addison Rhoads, Anna Rhoads, Timothy Rhoads and Everleigh Rhoads; many beloved nieces and nephews and brother in law, Robert Martin of Normal, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Van Pelt; parents, Lewis and Florence (Roth) Carpenter; sister, Aileen Martin; brothers, Kenneth Carpenter, Wave Carpenter and DeArle Carpenter.
The family will receive guests on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. Wauseon, Ohio 43567 from 3-7:00 p.m. The family will also receive guests on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 10-11:00 a.m. at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Deaf Kids Connect, PO Box 502264, Indianapolis, IN 46256-7264 or to WLMB – TV 40, 825 Capital Commons Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615-6375.
To leave a message for Violet’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.