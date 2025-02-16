BOYS BASKETBALL: Pettisville Pulls Away Late To Prevail At Wauseon, 50-44

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (February 15, 2025) – A determined effort from the Pettisville Blackbirds propelled them to a 50-44 victory over the Wauseon Indians, overcoming early struggles to secure a hard-fought win on the road.

The first quarter opened with Wauseon (10-11) striking first as Riley Riegsecker scored a layup. Pettisville responded immediately, with Jack Leppelmeier sinking a three-pointer.

Both teams continued trading baskets, but Pettisville gradually pulled ahead thanks to strong free-throw shooting from Leppelmeier and crucial points from Caden Bishop.

Wauseon fought for second-chance opportunities, but Pettisville already held a 13-7 lead over the Indians at the end of the first.

The second quarter saw Wauseon attempting to rally behind Nicholas Stinner, who added a key two-pointer early in the period.

However, Pettisville (17-4) continued to succeed, with Leppelmeier hitting another three and Alex Galvin adding to the scoreboard as well.

Wauseon’s aggressive defense forced a few turnovers, leading to points in transition, but their struggles at the free-throw line stopped them from closing the gap. By halftime, Pettisville maintained a 25-18 advantage.

Wauseon pushed hard in the third quarter. A three-pointer from Riegsecker cut into Pettisville’s lead, and their defense stepped up, forcing difficult shots.

A crucial stretch saw back-to-back baskets from Riegsecker and Nicholas Stinner, helping Wauseon momentarily take the lead.

However, Pettisville countered with a deep three and a layup from Mason Wyse. As the quarter ended, Pettisville reclaimed control, continuing to lead the game 36-32.

The final quarter showcased Pettisville’s resilience. A quick layup from Josh Morris extended their lead, though Wauseon refused to leave quietly.

A bucket from Nicholas Stinner brought them within striking distance, but Pettisville capitalized on Wauseon’s fouls, converting crucial free throws.

As time quickly drained, Wauseon tried to close the gap, but Pettisville’s defense held strong. Despite Wauseon’s late push, Pettisville secured the well-earned 50-44 win with composed play in the final moments.

PETTISVILLE (50) – Leppelmeier 23; Galvin 3; Aeschliman 0; Morris 15; Wyse 7; C. Bishop 2; Totals: 13-5-9 – 50

WAUSEON (44) – Neff 0; Fruchey 2; Richer 5; Molina 0; Riegsecker 13; Na. Stinner 3; Ni. Stinner 16; Vasvery 0; King 5; Totals: 13-2-12 – 44

PHS 13 12 11 14 – 50

WHS 7 11 14 12 – 44

Junior Varsity: Wauseon, 47-23