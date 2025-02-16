BOYS BASKETBALL: Evergreen Cruises Past Fayette 65-30 In Regular Season Finale

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA (February 15, 2025) – After winning an emotional and high energy game the previous night at Swanton, Evergreen was a step or so slow against Fayette.

However, on Senior Night, the Vikings had enough to force 20 first half turnovers and shoot 56 percent from the field to chalk up a regular season ending 65-30 victory.

The Vikes ended the regular season 15-7 and will host a Division VI sectional final against Elmwood Friday night. Fayette ends the campaign at 2-20 and travels to North Central on Tuesday in a Division VII sectional semifinal.

John Herdman’s baseline jumper to open the game was the only Viking tally in the first three minutes, but Evergreen rang up a 15-2 barrage to end the quarter.

Quinn Eisel stuck back an offensive rebound, then Troy Manz, Herdman, George Allendorf and Alex Fritsch all had layups after Fayette turnovers. Xander Goble’s bucket was the only Fayette field goal in the quarter.

Will Ruetz, Allendorf, Manz and Will Johnson all scored in the second off Eagle miscues to easily offset Evan Beaureguard’s two buckets to blow the game wide open at 41-14 at the half.

Evergreen went 10-15 in the second quarter while Fayette shot 60 percent but only got off five attempts because of 12 turnovers in the period.

Konnor Sanford hit the Vikes only three-pointer of the night and Johnson hit twice from the block to counter a pair of field goals each from the Eagles’ Wyatt Bieber and Mason Leininger to push the Evergreen lead to 55-25 entering the fourth.

Herdman’s score off a turnover got the Vikings to the running clock margin with 5:48 left, and Sean Rafferty’s jumper on the next possession gave the Vikings their biggest lead at 63-25.

In all, Evergreen disrupted the Eagles into 30 turnovers on the night while committing 10.

Ruetz and Eisel each had 11 to lead a very balanced attack that saw 10 Vikings hit the scoring column and record 19 assists on their 29 field goals.

Evergreen shot 50 percent even, on 29/58 from the floor. Fayette shot 11/31 for the game and was led in scoring by Goble with eight.

FAYETTE (30) – Beauregard 4; C. Leininger 1; Rodriguez 3; C. Lavinder 0; M. Leininger 4; Blackmer 0; Bieber 4; Andrews 6; Goble 8; Dombrowski 0; Totals: 9-2-6 – 30

EVERGREEN (65) – Manz 6; Ruetz 11; Herdman 8; Allendorf 6; Q. Eisel 11; Fritsch 6; Sanford 5; Gillen 0; Rafferty 2; Johnson 8; Woodring 2; B. Eisel 0; Totals: 28-1-6 – 65

FHS 3 16 6 5 – 30

EHS 17 24 14 10 – 65