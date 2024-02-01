Close Menu
Thursday, February 1, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Delta Uses 19-0 Fourth Quarter Run To Beat North Central, 49-36

No Comments4 Mins Read

COMEBACK WIN … Delta’s Luke Reinhard puts up a running one hander in the Panthers 49-36 win at North Central. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILL...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts