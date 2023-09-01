Brady Township Fire Receives Grant From West Unity Foundation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMONEY FOR EQUIPMENT … The Brady Township Fire Department received a $6,000 grant from the Millcreek-West Unity Foundation to purchase additional battery-powered tools, MARCS mobile and portable radios, and a hose roller. All this equipment will help make the fire department and its firefighters more proficient at doing their jobs and keeping the community safer. Pictured during the check presentation are left to right Millcreek-West Unity Foundation President Patsy Miller, Brady Township Fire Department Chief Randy Borton, and Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Vice-President Scott Maneval.