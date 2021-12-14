Breaking News: Woman Abducted From Hicksville Gas Station

On December 14th, 2021 the Antwerp Police Department reported they had an adult female reporting that she was abducted and assaulted by Douglas T. Blade, age 49, Hicksville, Ohio. The Antwerp Police Department and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office found during their investigation that the female was abducted at the Marathon Gas Station located on W. High St in Village of Hicksville.

Officers from the Hicksville Police Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Abduction and Assault. At approximately 3:30 PM Officers with Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police Department attempted to contact Blade at his residence, 505 Whitten Avenue, Hicksville, Ohio and could not get Blade to respond or speak to Officers. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence while waiting for Search Warrant and Ohio State Highway Patrol SRT Team to respond.

Neighbors in the area were notified to shelter in place or they could leave their homes. At approximately 6:15 pm Officers were able to get Blade to exit the house prior to the SRT Team arriving. Blade was taken into custody without incident.

Blade was charged with Abduction, Domestic Violence, Felony 4th degree, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Blade will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. Blade has a history of violence and is currently awaiting sentencing in Defiance Common Pleas Court for a Gross Sexual Imposition Charge from a 2019 Sexual Assault Investigation in the Village of Hicksville. Also, assisting was Defiance County Prosecutors Office.

