Fulton County’s Trio Singing Sensation “Girl Named Tom” Wins NBC’s “The Voice”

The singing trio band from Pettisville “Girl Named Tom” has been the main course of conversation throughout Northwest Ohio for some time as they have competed weekly on the hit NBC show “The Voice”. The local trio has brought pride to the area, including hosting parties at Pettisville High School, heavily attended by local fans of the group and show. Not only has the local singing trio been popular locally, but they have also claimed four of the top ten songs this week on ITunes showing displaying their popularity worldwide. They are the first trio ever to reach the show’s finals.

Tonight’s show wrapped up the competition with “Girl Named Tom” winning the competition!

