Brian Mull Named 2026 Swanton Post Trooper Of The Year

SWANTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian S. Mull has been selected as the 2026 Trooper of the Year at the Swanton Post.

The selection of Trooper Mull is in recognition of outstanding service during 2026 at the Swanton Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Swanton Post chose Trooper Mull based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Mull is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Mull joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Wapakoneta, Toledo and Swanton posts. A graduate of Delta High School, Trooper Mull served in the United States Marine Corps and graduated from ITT Institute. Trooper Mull previously earned the ACE award for excellence in auto larceny investigations.

— Information Provided

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