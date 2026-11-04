Current Unofficial Results From The November 3 General Election

All results below are unofficial. Provisional, overseas and military ballots remain to be counted, and no result is final until each county board of elections completes its official canvass later this month. Statewide and congressional figures are the Associated Press count with an estimated 98% of the expected vote reported. Fulton and Williams County figures are the final election-night reports from each county board of elections, with every precinct reporting. Issues that cross county lines (Evergreen, Pettisville, Swanton Public Library, Four County ADAMhs and Central Local) now include the votes from the neighboring counties. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as additional figures become available.
Party designations are listed after each candidate’s name. (R) means Republican, (D) means Democratic, (L) means Libertarian and (Other) identifies a candidate listed as another party or without a Democratic, Republican or Libertarian designation. Individual results for write-in candidates were not reported on election night. A check mark shows who or what is ahead.
Statewide
State Issue 3
Proposed constitutional amendment that would add Section 5 to Article V of the Ohio Constitution and require voters to present photo identification when voting.
Yes leads
Yes ✓65.3% (2,934,245)
No34.7% (1,556,864)
The Associated Press has called the measure for yes.
U.S. Senate
AP called
Sherrod Brown (D) ✓50.0% (2,301,042)
Jon Husted (R)45.2% (2,077,748)
William B. Redpath (L)2.8% (128,272)
Greg Levy (Other)2.1% (94,509)
Individual totals were not reported for write-in candidates Stephen Faris, Anthony Holliman and Timothy Telymonde.
U.S. Congress
9th District
AP called
Marcy Kaptur (D) ✓52.7% (159,306)
Derek Merrin (R)47.3% (142,830)
Merrin carried Williams County (9,000 to 4,387) and Fulton County (10,934 to 6,360); Kaptur's margin came from Lucas County. An individual total was not reported for write-in candidate Kathy McKinstry.
Governor And Lieutenant Governor
AP called
Amy Acton & David Pepper (D) ✓52.3% (2,404,178)
Vivek Ramaswamy & Robert A. McColley (R)44.4% (2,039,730)
Don Kissick & James L. Mills (L)3.3% (151,874)
Attorney General
Not yet called by AP
John J. Kulewicz (D) ✓50.3% (2,285,117)
Keith Faber (R)49.7% (2,256,710)
Auditor Of State
Not yet called by AP
Frank LaRose (R) ✓50.8% (2,310,105)
Annette Blackwell (D)49.2% (2,237,955)
Secretary Of State
AP called
Allison Russo (D) ✓50.3% (2,287,160)
Robert Sprague (R)46.8% (2,129,981)
Tom Pruss (L)2.9% (134,179)
Treasurer Of State
Not yet called by AP
Seth Walsh (D) ✓50.6% (2,282,546)
Jay Edwards (R)49.4% (2,232,758)
State Senator
1st District
Unopposed
Craig S. Riedel (R)100% (104,450)
State Representative
81st District
Patti Rockey (R) ✓67.9% (29,896)
David Swanson (D)32.1% (14,124)
Justice Of The Supreme Court
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
AP called
Marilyn Zayas (D) ✓51.0% (2,307,346)
Daniel R. Hawkins (R)49.0% (2,215,728)
Justice Of The Supreme Court
Full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027
AP called
Jennifer Brunner (D) ✓51.4% (2,324,212)
Colleen O'Donnell (R)48.6% (2,200,021)
6th District Court Of Appeals
Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027
Unopposed
Michael R. Goulding (R)100% (215,346)
6th District Court Of Appeals
Full term beginning Feb. 10, 2027
Myron C. Duhart (D) ✓52.86% (170,325)
CJ Kamm (R)47.14% (151,883)
Totals are district-wide. Kamm carried Williams County (9,044 to 3,981) and Fulton County (11,323 to 5,676); Duhart carried Lucas County (95,109 to 53,780).
Fulton County · Issues
Amboy Township
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for providing and maintaining fire apparatus.
Yes leads
Yes ✓77% (605)
No23% (177)
Archbold Three
Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Casey's General Store No. 5152.
Yes leads
Yes ✓62% (354)
No38% (216)
Archbold Three
Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Archbold One Stop Center.
Yes leads
Yes ✓63% (357)
No37% (211)
Chesterfield Township
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for fire apparatus.
Yes leads
Yes ✓74% (290)
No26% (100)
City Of Wauseon
Proposed charter amendment to Article VI, Section 10, concerning a Department of Building and Zoning.
Yes leads
Yes ✓51% (1,317)
No49% (1,261)
City Of Wauseon
Additional property tax of 1.6 mills for five years for parks and recreation.
No leads
Yes41% (1,095)
No ✓59% (1,556)
Clinton Township
Renewal property tax of 0.3 mill for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓53% (1,929)
No47% (1,714)
Clinton Township
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for fire protection.
No leads
Yes46% (1,689)
No ✓54% (1,945)
Clinton Township
Renewal property tax of 0.15 mill for five years for cemetery purposes.
Yes leads
Yes ✓57% (2,079)
No43% (1,559)
Clinton Township
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for road improvements.
No leads
Yes46% (1,664)
No ✓54% (1,988)
Evergreen Local School District (Fulton and Lucas counties)
Renewal income tax of 0.25% for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓54% (1,936)
No46% (1,673)
In Fulton County the vote was 1,432 yes to 1,043 no; in Lucas County it was 504 yes to 630 no.
Four County ADAMhs Board (Fulton, Williams, Defiance and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓63% (35,283)
No37% (20,782)
In Fulton County the vote was 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Williams County, 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.
Pettisville Local School District (Fulton and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 2.5 mills for five years for general permanent improvements.
Yes leads
Yes ✓65% (588)
No35% (317)
In Fulton County the vote was 586 yes to 316 no; in Henry County it was 2 yes to 1 no.
Swanton Public Library (Fulton and Lucas counties)
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓65% (2,443)
No35% (1,313)
In Fulton County the vote was 1,919 yes to 798 no; in Lucas County it was 524 yes to 515 no.
Village Of Delta
Renewal property tax of 5 mills for five years for the police department.
Yes leads
Yes ✓56% (636)
No44% (503)
Village Of Delta
Modification of the previously approved 0.5% municipal income tax.
No leads
Yes37% (423)
No ✓63% (715)
Village Of Lyons
Renewal property tax of 4.1 mills for five years for general operating expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓64% (139)
No36% (77)
Village Of Lyons
Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for parks and recreation.
Yes leads
Yes ✓62% (134)
No38% (81)
Wauseon Exempted Village School District
Renewal income tax of 1.75% for a continuing period for current expenses.
No leads
Yes49% (2,036)
No ✓51% (2,098)
York Township
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs.
Yes leads
Yes ✓55% (399)
No45% (320)
Fulton County · Candidates
County Commissioner
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
Jeff Rupp (R) ✓70.78% (11,365)
Brinda S. Miller (Other)29.22% (4,692)
County Commissioner
Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2029
Unopposed
Ronald J. Lumbrezer (R)100% (13,471)
County Auditor
Unopposed
Brett J. Kolb (R)100% (13,685)
Common Pleas Court Judge, Probate/Juvenile Division
Unopposed
Stacey L. Stiriz (R)100% (13,504)
Williams County · Issues
Williams County OSU Extension
Renewal property tax of 0.4 mill for five years for educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.
Yes leads
Yes ✓66% (8,893)
No34% (4,579)
Williams County Department Of Aging
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for senior citizen services and the maintenance of department vehicles and facilities.
Yes leads
Yes ✓61% (8,184)
No39% (5,317)
North Central Local School District
Income tax of 1% on earned income for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓52% (958)
No48% (868)
Golden Indian Creek, Doing Business As Casa Del Rey
Local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.
Yes leads
Yes ✓79% (363)
No21% (99)
Florence Township And Village Of Edon
Additional property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for Edon Union Cemetery.
Yes leads
Yes ✓56% (432)
No44% (334)
Brady Township
Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for fire protection.
Yes leads
Yes ✓76% (715)
No24% (221)
Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco
Local option permitting the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Yes leads
Yes ✓60% (189)
No40% (124)
Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco
Local option permitting Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages.
Yes leads
Yes ✓57% (177)
No43% (136)
Four County ADAMhs Board (Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓63% (35,283)
No37% (20,782)
In Williams County the vote was 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Fulton County, 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.
Central Local School District (Defiance and Williams counties)
Renewal fixed-sum levy averaging 2.57 mills for five years for current expenses.
Yes leads
Yes ✓56% (1,332)
No44% (1,048)
In Defiance County the vote was 1,269 yes to 989 no; in Williams County it was 63 yes to 59 no.
Williams County · Candidates
All 36 of 36 Williams County precincts are included in the figures below.
County Commissioner
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
Unopposed
Bartley E. Westfall (R)100% (10,031)
County Auditor
Unopposed
Vickie L. Grimm (R)100% (10,290)
Common Pleas Court Judge, Juvenile and Probate Division
Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027
Unopposed
Karen K. Gallagher (R)100% (9,902)
These findings are unofficial. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as more figures come in from the county boards of elections and the Ohio Secretary of State.
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