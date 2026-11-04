Current Unofficial Results From The November 3 General Election

Special Election Report November 3 General Election Results Unofficial · Updated Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.

All results below are unofficial. Provisional, overseas and military ballots remain to be counted, and no result is final until each county board of elections completes its official canvass later this month. Statewide and congressional figures are the Associated Press count with an estimated 98% of the expected vote reported. Fulton and Williams County figures are the final election-night reports from each county board of elections, with every precinct reporting. Issues that cross county lines (Evergreen, Pettisville, Swanton Public Library, Four County ADAMhs and Central Local) now include the votes from the neighboring counties. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as additional figures become available.

Party designations are listed after each candidate’s name. (R) means Republican, (D) means Democratic, (L) means Libertarian and (Other) identifies a candidate listed as another party or without a Democratic, Republican or Libertarian designation. Individual results for write-in candidates were not reported on election night. A check mark shows who or what is ahead.

Statewide

State Issue 3 Proposed constitutional amendment that would add Section 5 to Article V of the Ohio Constitution and require voters to present photo identification when voting. Yes leads Yes ✓ 65.3% (2,934,245) No 34.7% (1,556,864) The Associated Press has called the measure for yes.

U.S. Senate AP called Sherrod Brown (D) ✓ 50.0% (2,301,042) Jon Husted (R) 45.2% (2,077,748) William B. Redpath (L) 2.8% (128,272) Greg Levy (Other) 2.1% (94,509) Individual totals were not reported for write-in candidates Stephen Faris, Anthony Holliman and Timothy Telymonde.

U.S. Congress 9th District AP called Marcy Kaptur (D) ✓ 52.7% (159,306) Derek Merrin (R) 47.3% (142,830) Merrin carried Williams County (9,000 to 4,387) and Fulton County (10,934 to 6,360); Kaptur's margin came from Lucas County. An individual total was not reported for write-in candidate Kathy McKinstry.

Governor And Lieutenant Governor AP called Amy Acton & David Pepper (D) ✓ 52.3% (2,404,178) Vivek Ramaswamy & Robert A. McColley (R) 44.4% (2,039,730) Don Kissick & James L. Mills (L) 3.3% (151,874)

Attorney General Not yet called by AP John J. Kulewicz (D) ✓ 50.3% (2,285,117) Keith Faber (R) 49.7% (2,256,710)

Auditor Of State Not yet called by AP Frank LaRose (R) ✓ 50.8% (2,310,105) Annette Blackwell (D) 49.2% (2,237,955)

Secretary Of State AP called Allison Russo (D) ✓ 50.3% (2,287,160) Robert Sprague (R) 46.8% (2,129,981) Tom Pruss (L) 2.9% (134,179)

Treasurer Of State Not yet called by AP Seth Walsh (D) ✓ 50.6% (2,282,546) Jay Edwards (R) 49.4% (2,232,758)

State Senator 1st District Unopposed Craig S. Riedel (R) 100% (104,450)

State Representative 81st District Patti Rockey (R) ✓ 67.9% (29,896) David Swanson (D) 32.1% (14,124)

Justice Of The Supreme Court Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 AP called Marilyn Zayas (D) ✓ 51.0% (2,307,346) Daniel R. Hawkins (R) 49.0% (2,215,728)

Justice Of The Supreme Court Full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027 AP called Jennifer Brunner (D) ✓ 51.4% (2,324,212) Colleen O'Donnell (R) 48.6% (2,200,021)

6th District Court Of Appeals Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027 Unopposed Michael R. Goulding (R) 100% (215,346)

6th District Court Of Appeals Full term beginning Feb. 10, 2027 Myron C. Duhart (D) ✓ 52.86% (170,325) CJ Kamm (R) 47.14% (151,883) Totals are district-wide. Kamm carried Williams County (9,044 to 3,981) and Fulton County (11,323 to 5,676); Duhart carried Lucas County (95,109 to 53,780).

Fulton County · Issues

Amboy Township Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for providing and maintaining fire apparatus. Yes leads Yes ✓ 77% (605) No 23% (177)

Archbold Three Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Casey's General Store No. 5152. Yes leads Yes ✓ 62% (354) No 38% (216)

Archbold Three Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Archbold One Stop Center. Yes leads Yes ✓ 63% (357) No 37% (211)

Chesterfield Township Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for fire apparatus. Yes leads Yes ✓ 74% (290) No 26% (100)

City Of Wauseon Proposed charter amendment to Article VI, Section 10, concerning a Department of Building and Zoning. Yes leads Yes ✓ 51% (1,317) No 49% (1,261)

City Of Wauseon Additional property tax of 1.6 mills for five years for parks and recreation. No leads Yes 41% (1,095) No ✓ 59% (1,556)

Clinton Township Renewal property tax of 0.3 mill for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 53% (1,929) No 47% (1,714)

Clinton Township Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for fire protection. No leads Yes 46% (1,689) No ✓ 54% (1,945)

Clinton Township Renewal property tax of 0.15 mill for five years for cemetery purposes. Yes leads Yes ✓ 57% (2,079) No 43% (1,559)

Clinton Township Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for road improvements. No leads Yes 46% (1,664) No ✓ 54% (1,988)

Evergreen Local School District (Fulton and Lucas counties) Renewal income tax of 0.25% for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 54% (1,936) No 46% (1,673) In Fulton County the vote was 1,432 yes to 1,043 no; in Lucas County it was 504 yes to 630 no.

Four County ADAMhs Board (Fulton, Williams, Defiance and Henry counties) Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 63% (35,283) No 37% (20,782) In Fulton County the vote was 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Williams County, 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.

Pettisville Local School District (Fulton and Henry counties) Renewal property tax of 2.5 mills for five years for general permanent improvements. Yes leads Yes ✓ 65% (588) No 35% (317) In Fulton County the vote was 586 yes to 316 no; in Henry County it was 2 yes to 1 no.

Swanton Public Library (Fulton and Lucas counties) Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 65% (2,443) No 35% (1,313) In Fulton County the vote was 1,919 yes to 798 no; in Lucas County it was 524 yes to 515 no.

Village Of Delta Renewal property tax of 5 mills for five years for the police department. Yes leads Yes ✓ 56% (636) No 44% (503)

Village Of Delta Modification of the previously approved 0.5% municipal income tax. No leads Yes 37% (423) No ✓ 63% (715)

Village Of Lyons Renewal property tax of 4.1 mills for five years for general operating expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 64% (139) No 36% (77)

Village Of Lyons Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for parks and recreation. Yes leads Yes ✓ 62% (134) No 38% (81)

Wauseon Exempted Village School District Renewal income tax of 1.75% for a continuing period for current expenses. No leads Yes 49% (2,036) No ✓ 51% (2,098)

York Township Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs. Yes leads Yes ✓ 55% (399) No 45% (320)

County Commissioner Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 Jeff Rupp (R) ✓ 70.78% (11,365) Brinda S. Miller (Other) 29.22% (4,692)

County Commissioner Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2029 Unopposed Ronald J. Lumbrezer (R) 100% (13,471)

County Auditor Unopposed Brett J. Kolb (R) 100% (13,685)

Common Pleas Court Judge, Probate/Juvenile Division Unopposed Stacey L. Stiriz (R) 100% (13,504)

Williams County · Issues

Williams County OSU Extension Renewal property tax of 0.4 mill for five years for educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs. Yes leads Yes ✓ 66% (8,893) No 34% (4,579)

Williams County Department Of Aging Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for senior citizen services and the maintenance of department vehicles and facilities. Yes leads Yes ✓ 61% (8,184) No 39% (5,317)

North Central Local School District Income tax of 1% on earned income for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 52% (958) No 48% (868)

Golden Indian Creek, Doing Business As Casa Del Rey Local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor. Yes leads Yes ✓ 79% (363) No 21% (99)

Florence Township And Village Of Edon Additional property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for Edon Union Cemetery. Yes leads Yes ✓ 56% (432) No 44% (334)

Brady Township Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for fire protection. Yes leads Yes ✓ 76% (715) No 24% (221)

Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco Local option permitting the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages. Yes leads Yes ✓ 60% (189) No 40% (124)

Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco Local option permitting Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages. Yes leads Yes ✓ 57% (177) No 43% (136)

Four County ADAMhs Board (Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry counties) Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 63% (35,283) No 37% (20,782) In Williams County the vote was 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Fulton County, 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.

Central Local School District (Defiance and Williams counties) Renewal fixed-sum levy averaging 2.57 mills for five years for current expenses. Yes leads Yes ✓ 56% (1,332) No 44% (1,048) In Defiance County the vote was 1,269 yes to 989 no; in Williams County it was 63 yes to 59 no.

All 36 of 36 Williams County precincts are included in the figures below.

County Commissioner Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 Unopposed Bartley E. Westfall (R) 100% (10,031)

County Auditor Unopposed Vickie L. Grimm (R) 100% (10,290)

Common Pleas Court Judge, Juvenile and Probate Division Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027 Unopposed Karen K. Gallagher (R) 100% (9,902)

These findings are unofficial. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as more figures come in from the county boards of elections and the Ohio Secretary of State.