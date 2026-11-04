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Current Unofficial Results From The November 3 General Election

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Special Election Report
November 3 General Election Results
Unofficial · Updated Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.

All results below are unofficial. Provisional, overseas and military ballots remain to be counted, and no result is final until each county board of elections completes its official canvass later this month. Statewide and congressional figures are the Associated Press count with an estimated 98% of the expected vote reported. Fulton and Williams County figures are the final election-night reports from each county board of elections, with every precinct reporting. Issues that cross county lines (Evergreen, Pettisville, Swanton Public Library, Four County ADAMhs and Central Local) now include the votes from the neighboring counties. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as additional figures become available.

Party designations are listed after each candidate’s name. (R) means Republican, (D) means Democratic, (L) means Libertarian and (Other) identifies a candidate listed as another party or without a Democratic, Republican or Libertarian designation. Individual results for write-in candidates were not reported on election night. A check mark shows who or what is ahead.

Statewide

State Issue 3
Proposed constitutional amendment that would add Section 5 to Article V of the Ohio Constitution and require voters to present photo identification when voting.

Yes leads

Yes ✓65.3% (2,934,245)
No34.7% (1,556,864)
The Associated Press has called the measure for yes.
U.S. Senate

AP called

Sherrod Brown (D)50.0% (2,301,042)
Jon Husted (R)45.2% (2,077,748)
William B. Redpath (L)2.8% (128,272)
Greg Levy (Other)2.1% (94,509)
Individual totals were not reported for write-in candidates Stephen Faris, Anthony Holliman and Timothy Telymonde.
U.S. Congress
9th District

AP called

Marcy Kaptur (D)52.7% (159,306)
Derek Merrin (R)47.3% (142,830)
Merrin carried Williams County (9,000 to 4,387) and Fulton County (10,934 to 6,360); Kaptur's margin came from Lucas County. An individual total was not reported for write-in candidate Kathy McKinstry.
Governor And Lieutenant Governor

AP called

Amy Acton & David Pepper (D)52.3% (2,404,178)
Vivek Ramaswamy & Robert A. McColley (R)44.4% (2,039,730)
Don Kissick & James L. Mills (L)3.3% (151,874)
Attorney General

Not yet called by AP

John J. Kulewicz (D)50.3% (2,285,117)
Keith Faber (R)49.7% (2,256,710)
Auditor Of State

Not yet called by AP

Frank LaRose (R)50.8% (2,310,105)
Annette Blackwell (D)49.2% (2,237,955)
Secretary Of State

AP called

Allison Russo (D)50.3% (2,287,160)
Robert Sprague (R)46.8% (2,129,981)
Tom Pruss (L)2.9% (134,179)
Treasurer Of State

Not yet called by AP

Seth Walsh (D)50.6% (2,282,546)
Jay Edwards (R)49.4% (2,232,758)
State Senator
1st District

Unopposed

Craig S. Riedel (R)100% (104,450)
State Representative
81st District
Patti Rockey (R)67.9% (29,896)
David Swanson (D)32.1% (14,124)
Justice Of The Supreme Court
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027

AP called

Marilyn Zayas (D)51.0% (2,307,346)
Daniel R. Hawkins (R)49.0% (2,215,728)
Justice Of The Supreme Court
Full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027

AP called

Jennifer Brunner (D)51.4% (2,324,212)
Colleen O'Donnell (R)48.6% (2,200,021)
6th District Court Of Appeals
Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027

Unopposed

Michael R. Goulding (R)100% (215,346)
6th District Court Of Appeals
Full term beginning Feb. 10, 2027
Myron C. Duhart (D)52.86% (170,325)
CJ Kamm (R)47.14% (151,883)
Totals are district-wide. Kamm carried Williams County (9,044 to 3,981) and Fulton County (11,323 to 5,676); Duhart carried Lucas County (95,109 to 53,780).

Fulton County · Issues

Amboy Township
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for providing and maintaining fire apparatus.

Yes leads

Yes ✓77% (605)
No23% (177)
Archbold Three
Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Casey's General Store No. 5152.

Yes leads

Yes ✓62% (354)
No38% (216)
Archbold Three
Local option for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Archbold One Stop Center.

Yes leads

Titan International
Yes ✓63% (357)
No37% (211)
Chesterfield Township
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for fire apparatus.

Yes leads

Yes ✓74% (290)
No26% (100)
City Of Wauseon
Proposed charter amendment to Article VI, Section 10, concerning a Department of Building and Zoning.

Yes leads

Yes ✓51% (1,317)
No49% (1,261)
City Of Wauseon
Additional property tax of 1.6 mills for five years for parks and recreation.

No leads

Yes41% (1,095)
No ✓59% (1,556)
Clinton Township
Renewal property tax of 0.3 mill for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Nye Roofing
Yes ✓53% (1,929)
No47% (1,714)
Clinton Township
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for fire protection.

No leads

Yes46% (1,689)
No ✓54% (1,945)
Clinton Township
Renewal property tax of 0.15 mill for five years for cemetery purposes.

Yes leads

Yes ✓57% (2,079)
No43% (1,559)
Clinton Township
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for road improvements.

No leads

Yes46% (1,664)
No ✓54% (1,988)
Evergreen Local School District (Fulton and Lucas counties)
Renewal income tax of 0.25% for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Weeping Willow Florist
Yes ✓54% (1,936)
No46% (1,673)
In Fulton County the vote was 1,432 yes to 1,043 no; in Lucas County it was 504 yes to 630 no.
Four County ADAMhs Board (Fulton, Williams, Defiance and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓63% (35,283)
No37% (20,782)
In Fulton County the vote was 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Williams County, 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.
Pettisville Local School District (Fulton and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 2.5 mills for five years for general permanent improvements.

Yes leads

Yes ✓65% (588)
No35% (317)
In Fulton County the vote was 586 yes to 316 no; in Henry County it was 2 yes to 1 no.
Swanton Public Library (Fulton and Lucas counties)
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓65% (2,443)
No35% (1,313)
In Fulton County the vote was 1,919 yes to 798 no; in Lucas County it was 524 yes to 515 no.
Village Of Delta
Renewal property tax of 5 mills for five years for the police department.

Yes leads

Cornerstone Interiors
Yes ✓56% (636)
No44% (503)
Village Of Delta
Modification of the previously approved 0.5% municipal income tax.

No leads

Yes37% (423)
No ✓63% (715)
Village Of Lyons
Renewal property tax of 4.1 mills for five years for general operating expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓64% (139)
No36% (77)
Village Of Lyons
Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for parks and recreation.

Yes leads

Yes ✓62% (134)
No38% (81)
Wauseon Exempted Village School District
Renewal income tax of 1.75% for a continuing period for current expenses.

No leads

Black Swamp Equipment
Yes49% (2,036)
No ✓51% (2,098)
York Township
Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs.

Yes leads

Yes ✓55% (399)
No45% (320)

Fulton County · Candidates

County Commissioner
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
Jeff Rupp (R)70.78% (11,365)
Brinda S. Miller (Other)29.22% (4,692)
County Commissioner
Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2029

Unopposed

Ronald J. Lumbrezer (R)100% (13,471)
County Auditor

Unopposed

Brett J. Kolb (R)100% (13,685)
Common Pleas Court Judge, Probate/Juvenile Division

Unopposed

SW Hardware
Stacey L. Stiriz (R)100% (13,504)

Williams County · Issues

Williams County OSU Extension
Renewal property tax of 0.4 mill for five years for educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.

Yes leads

Yes ✓66% (8,893)
No34% (4,579)
Williams County Department Of Aging
Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years for senior citizen services and the maintenance of department vehicles and facilities.

Yes leads

Yes ✓61% (8,184)
No39% (5,317)
North Central Local School District
Income tax of 1% on earned income for current expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓52% (958)
No48% (868)
Golden Indian Creek, Doing Business As Casa Del Rey
Local option for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

Yes leads

Edon Athletic Boosters
Yes ✓79% (363)
No21% (99)
Florence Township And Village Of Edon
Additional property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for Edon Union Cemetery.

Yes leads

Yes ✓56% (432)
No44% (334)
Brady Township
Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years for fire protection.

Yes leads

Yes ✓76% (715)
No24% (221)
Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco
Local option permitting the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages.

Yes leads

Yes ✓60% (189)
No40% (124)
Shukrana Distributors LLC, Doing Business As Bryan Sunoco
Local option permitting Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages.

Yes leads

Rupp Seeds
Yes ✓57% (177)
No43% (136)
Four County ADAMhs Board (Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry counties)
Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓63% (35,283)
No37% (20,782)
In Williams County the vote was 8,358 yes to 5,118 no; in Fulton County, 10,609 yes to 6,646 no; in Defiance County, 9,327 yes to 5,079 no; and in Henry County, 6,989 yes to 3,939 no.
Central Local School District (Defiance and Williams counties)
Renewal fixed-sum levy averaging 2.57 mills for five years for current expenses.

Yes leads

Yes ✓56% (1,332)
No44% (1,048)
In Defiance County the vote was 1,269 yes to 989 no; in Williams County it was 63 yes to 59 no.

Williams County · Candidates

All 36 of 36 Williams County precincts are included in the figures below.
County Commissioner
Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027

Unopposed

Bartley E. Westfall (R)100% (10,031)
County Auditor

Unopposed

Short Funeral Home
Vickie L. Grimm (R)100% (10,290)
Common Pleas Court Judge, Juvenile and Probate Division
Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027

Unopposed

Karen K. Gallagher (R)100% (9,902)
These findings are unofficial. The Village Reporter will continue to update these results as more figures come in from the county boards of elections and the Ohio Secretary of State.
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