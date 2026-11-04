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Stryker First Graders Join Malcolm Mitchell’s READMarathon

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Mrs. Hahn&apos;s First Grade class at Stryker Local Schools

READING CHAMPIONS … Front Row: August Meadows, Graydon Partee, Evelynn Elders, Aria Michael. Back Row: Riley Schultz, Amiya Swank, Xander Brown, Wyatt Norris, Remington Jones. Missing: Khloe Gerdeman.

Mrs. Hahn’s First Grade class at Stryker Local Schools is participating in a READMarathon by Malcolm Mitchell. Mitchell is a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, and he created the program to encourage children to read.

During the NFL playoffs, the class will participate in the READBowl.

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