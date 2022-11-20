Bridging The Gap Hosts Community Thanksgiving Dinner In Stryker

NO NEED TO COOK … Many took advantage of the deliciously prepared Thanksgiving dinner which was free at Bridging the Gap on November 19, 2022. Sara Fackler, enjoying supper with her youngsters, Mary, Lee and Joseph, attends the church and was happy to have dinner prepared by someone else. She and Lee both raved about the homemade rhubarb pie. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

On November 19, 2022, the Saturday before Thanksgiving Day, the part of the church called Bridging the Gap, based where the American Legion used to be in Stryker, Ohio, threw open their doors from 2-6 p.m. to serve a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Stryker area residents had been alerted on Facebook for a few weeks and some made their way to enjoy a delicious meal along with church members who also came to eat up the feast that was prepared by church ladies.