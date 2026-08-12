British Family Credits Fayette Hospitality As Highlight Of 8,000-Mile American Journey

PRESS RELEASE — A British family traveling the United States by RV says the warm welcome they received in Fayette stands out among the 18 states and more than 8,000 miles they have covered so far.

Tom and Ros Shortland, along with sons Lawrie, 10, and Wilfy, 4, stopped in the village after Mayor Dave Borer listed an overnight RV site through Harvest Hosts.

They originally planned a brief stay but remained longer after falling for the community.

The next day they met Borer and his wife, Mary, who offered local suggestions. That evening tornado warnings appeared on their phones.

Unfamiliar with severe weather while living in an RV, the family contacted the mayor. Borer arrived promptly, led their vehicle to a local church, and joined them in the basement with about a dozen others.

A church volunteer kept the boys occupied with pencils and paper while Borer stayed outside with the fire chief until the all-clear.

The following day the hospitality continued. Wilfy found a child’s fire chief costume at a thrift store recommended by Mary and wore it the rest of the day.

Staff at Normal Memorial Library provided dinosaur activity packs and welcomed the boys in the children’s area.

Mary later returned with fire helmets and gifts for both children and suggested a visit to the fire department.

Firefighters gave the boys a tour of the station and engines. The police chief allowed Lawrie to hold a riot shield, sit in a patrol vehicle and activate the sirens.

The fire chief spent time with Wilfy in his costume and presented the boys with a fire-themed water pistol.

“We have met a lot of kind people while travelling across America, but Fayette has genuinely stood out,” the Shortlands said.

“Everyone waves, everyone seems proud of the village and people have gone completely out of their way to make a visiting family feel welcome.”

They credit Borer’s Harvest Hosts listing with introducing them to a place they might otherwise have driven past, leading them to stay longer and support local businesses.

The family is documenting their trip on Instagram and YouTube at @livingthelifeunbound. Photos from their Fayette visit are available.