Brown Announces More Than $6 Million To Improve Airports In Northwest Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded eight grants to city and county governments in northwest Ohio, totaling more than $6 million.

The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Northwest Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”

DOT funds include:

•$270,000 grant to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to improve structural integrity of taxiway and minimize debris at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

•$2,125,512 grant to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to improve structural integrity of aviation apron, remove an abandoned runway, and reconfigure a taxiway to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards at Toledo Exec Airport.

•$1,141,116 grant to Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority, Erie County, and Ottawa County to rehabilitate existing taxilane and improve structural integrity of aviation apron at Erie-Ottawa International Airport; a $789,461 grant to Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority, Erie County, and Ottawa County to construct two new taxilanes to provide access to new hangars at Erie-Ottawa International Airport; and a $59,000 grant to Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority, Erie County, and Ottawa County to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Erie-Ottawa International Airport.

•$1,544,332 grant to Hardin County Commissioners & Hardin County Airport Authority to maintain the structural integrity of an aviation apron at Hardin County Airport; and a $32,000 grant to Hardin County Commissioners & Hardin County Airport Authority to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Hardin County Airport.

•$22,000 grant to Wyandot County to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Wyandot County Airport.

•$32,000 grant to the Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority and Sandusky County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Sandusky County Regional Airport.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.