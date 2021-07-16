Bloom Kids Closet Conducts Back To School Clothing Drive

Bloom Kids Closet has kicked off its Back to School clothing drive this week throughout Williams County. This local non-profit organization is dedicated to provide new clothing for school-age children in hardship circumstances and serves all communities in the county.

According to Director Chantel Dominique, the goal of the clothing drive is to provide children in need with a new back-to-school outfit, as well as clothing assistance throughout the year.

New shirts and pants for boys and girls, sizes 5T to adult XL, along with socks, underwear and shoes are being collected.

The clothing donations can be dropped off in Bryan at the Edward Jones office on North Main St., and Season’s Bistro, and Endless Creations, both on the square.

Drop boxes are also at State Bank locations in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier, and Pioneer and Williams County branch libraries in Edon, Pioneer, West Unity, and Stryker. Miller’s NewMarket in Montpelier is also hosting a drop box for contributions.

“Every child deserves to feel special,” stated Dominique. “Every child deserves to start the new school year feeling good about how they look, despite any difficult financial situation the family might be struggling with.”

The organization takes requests for assistance with clothing from parents, foster parents, teachers and guidance counselors.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be made through the Bloom Kids Closet Facebook page or online at www.bloomkids.net. Bloom’s Back to School clothing drive will run through August 17.