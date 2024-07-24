Brown Unveils Legislation To Ban Chinese Connected Vehicles Near Military Installations & Government Buildings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has introduced his Countering Adversary Reconnaissance (CAR) Act of 2024, new legislation to protect U.S. national security facilities, critical infrastructure, and American citizens by prohibiting connected vehicles produced in China and other adversaries near U.S. military bases and other federal installations.

Internet-connected vehicles use information and communications technology services to collect a range of sensitive information, including sensor data and images, biometric data like fingerprints and voice recordings, vehicle location, financial information, and vehicle information.

“Chinese connected cars collect vast amounts of data, making them a threat to our national security and Ohioans’ privacy – we can’t let them near our military bases, and should not let them into the country to begin with,” said Brown.

“Our bill will help stop Chinese connected vehicles from infiltrating the American market and getting a foothold in this country.”

Vehicles are becoming increasingly equipped with new technologies that enable safer and more fuel-efficient travel for drivers and passengers.

However, information and communications technology and services that are integral to such connected vehicles (CVs) contain vulnerabilities that may pose risks to U.S. national security if exploited. Connected vehicles controlled by foreign adversaries like China can offer a direct entry point to sensitive technology and data and can potentially bypass security measures.

Chinese-made cars and the underlying technology enable the Chinese Communist Party to access sensitive personal data of Americans and of critical U.S. infrastructure, presenting unacceptable national security risks.

Brown hosted a news conference call with Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, and Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, to discuss the CAR Act of 2024.

“Ohio has a number of federal installations that deal with military secrets and sensitive technology, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

“We can’t have cars and trucks traveling near—or even into places like Wright-Patterson that are collecting large amounts of data and then making that information available to the governments of China and other U.S. adversaries. Senator Brown’s leadership on this issue is helping to protect national security,” said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition.

“With the rapid advancement of vehicle technology, ensuring the security of information and communications technology in connected vehicles has become paramount,” said Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.

“Vehicles equipped with Chinese-made technologies pose significant risks, including the potential for reconnaissance and surveillance by foreign adversaries. This legislation addresses these threats and safeguards U.S. national security by prohibiting the operation of connected vehicles and components made by Chinese companies within 25 miles of Department of Defense buildings, sensitive infrastructure, and other Federal government facilities.”

“This proactive measure will not only protect our national security and critical infrastructure but also deter the importation of vehicles that pose unacceptable risks to our country.”

The CAR Act of 2024 will:

-Prohibit the operation of CVs made by Chinese companies or other foreign adversaries from within 25 miles of DoD buildings, sensitive infrastructure, and Federal government facilities.

-Direct the DHS Secretary, Transportation Secretary, Commerce Secretary, National Intelligence Director, Attorney General, and Defense Secretary to jointly prescribe regulations to enforce the prohibition of CVs.

-Require a study within 120 days on the national security concerns presented by covered technology to be conducted by the DHS Secretary, National Intelligence Director, Attorney General, and Defense Secretary.

-Because of the prevalence of DoD and federal buildings, much of the U.S. would be covered by the above restrictions, making it impractical and unprofitable to import Chinese connected vehicles in the first place – protecting our national security and Americans’ personal data.

Brown is leading efforts to stop China from infiltrating the American auto industry. In April, he called on the President to ban Chinese-made electric vehicles in the U.S. to combat the economic and national security threats posed by Chinese automakers.

In May, he urged the Biden Administration to ban all Chinese internet-connected vehicles and smart vehicle technology that is designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied from China.

He also slammed the Biden Administration’s decision to allow the electric vehicle tax credit to go toward cars made using a key battery component from China.

A one-pager on the bill can be found HERE. Full bill-text can be found HERE.