Leonard Chapman, Jr. (1935 – 2024)

Leonard Calvin Chapman, Jr., age 89, passed away on July 23, 2024, in his home.

Leonard worked for Ryan Homes as a forklift operator and maintenance director for many years. Prior to that, Leonard served his country as a member of the United States Army.

Leonard was born on April 16, 1935, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to the late Leonard and Viola (Kay) Chapman, Sr.

On November 15, 1957, Leonard married the love of his life, Barbara (Honneffer), and she survives. Leonard loved mowing grass.

He also loved to whistle and sing and was a guest singer at the Southern Baptist Convention in the Philippines during a mission trip.

Leonard also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Above all else, Leonard was a faithful follower of Christ wherever he lived.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, William “Butch” (Adria) Chapman; daughter, Crissi (David) Stuckey; grandchildren, Bryana, Caleb (Rebekah), Benjamin (Kasie), Ruthann (Zac), and Lynne (Branden); 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Newton; sister, Evelyn Hulick; and brother, Roland “Sonny” Chapman.

Visitation for Leonard will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the United Brethren Church in Stryker, from 10:30am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place at 12pm, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, at 1pm, with Pastor Michael Charles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church or the St. John Christian Church of Archbold – Building Fund.

