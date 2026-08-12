Bryan Area Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant To Williams County Humane Society

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
DONATION … The Williams County Humane Society received a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help with the ongoing problem of outside cat and kitten overpopulation in the county. The funds will help the nonprofit safely capture, vaccinate, medically treat, and find a forever home for the animals, while also reducing the number of litters born. Pictured from left to right during the check presentation are Williams County Humane Society Deputy Dog Warden Sean McIntosh holding office cat Dennis, Bryan Area Foundation Grant-Making Committee Member Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Director of Communications and Programs Jenny Horn, and Williams County Humane Society Chief Dog Warden Kinsley Martin holding the “unofficial CEO” of the office cat, Mr. Bojangles.