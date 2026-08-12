Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast Returns September 10 With “Awareness In Action”

ARCHBOLD, OH – Community members, professionals, educators, employers, community leaders, and others interested in suicide prevention are invited to attend the 6th Annual Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

This year’s theme, “Awareness in Action,” focuses on turning knowledge and awareness into practical steps that can help strengthen suicide prevention efforts throughout Northwest Ohio.

The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold. Sign-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with the presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“We hold this breakfast each year to strengthen our community’s ability to prevent suicide,” said Karen VonDeylen, chair of the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“It takes a community willing to have honest conversations, recognize when someone may be struggling, and know how to respond. By bringing our communities together, sharing local information and resources, and giving people practical tools, we can help individuals feel more confident in taking action.

“Our goal is to create communities where people know they are not alone and where help and hope are always within reach.”

The morning will provide participants with opportunities to learn updated local data and trends, discover new community resources, and build confidence through interactive training.

The annual breakfast brings people together for a morning centered on learning, connection, and hope, while providing information and tools that can be taken back into workplaces, schools, organizations, families, and communities.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Registration is available through Eventbrite.com, online at the registration link https://bit.ly/4xuv7XF, or the QR code on the event flyer.

The 6th Annual Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast is sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Four County ADAMhs Board, and Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, as shown on the event flyer.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Awareness in Action – 6th Annual Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast

When: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 8 a.m. to noon

Breakfast & Sign-In: 8 a.m.

Presentation: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502

Cost: Free; registration required