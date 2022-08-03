Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant Money To Joyful Bird Ministries

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 3, 2022

BUILDING IMPROVEMENT … Joyful Bird Ministries received a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to install a doorway between their side-by-side buildings located in downtown Edgerton. The door now gives Joyful Bird Ministries’ office, which assists women dealing with life issues, privacy from their supporting gift shop and boutique that serves the community. Shown receiving the grant from left to right are Joyful Bird Ministries Board Members, Steve Wilmot and Cindy Fry, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Joyful Bird Ministries Chair Janet Francis, Joyful Bird Ministries President/Executive Director Tara Stiver, and Joyful Bird Ministries Board Members Patty Crisp and Cheryl Yarger.

 

