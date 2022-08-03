Edon Ministerial Association Receives Grant For Summer Lunch Program

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 3, 2022

News Article Views: 75

GRANT MONEY … This summer the Edon Area Ministerial Association received a $500 grant to pay for supplies needed to run their summer food lunch program. Children, ages 1-18, were invited to the Harold C. Baker Park in Edon for a free lunch and activities hosted by community volunteers and the Edon High School basketball and cheerleading teams. In its fourth year, this program allows adults and youth to interact in a positive way, along with receiving a healthy meal. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

