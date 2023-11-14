Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant Money To Sarah’s Friends

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMONEY FOR OFFICE IMPROVEMENTS … A $2,500 grant was awarded to Sarah’s Friends, Inc., for installation costs of new LED lay-in fixtures that replaced existing fluorescent lighting in their offices, which will result in long-term maintenance savings. This small non-profit, founded in 1991, is Williams County’s leading crime victim services organization, serving more than 175 individuals annually. The Bryan Area Foundation grant helped pay for the new lighting, alleviating the need to pull funding from program support. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Sarah’s Friends, Inc. Executive Director Katie Shaffer, and Sarah’s Friends, Inc. Survivor Advocate Cathy Schmidlin.