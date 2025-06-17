Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Lily Creek Farms

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GRANT MONEY … Lily Creek Farms was awarded a $30,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for capital improvements to their therapeutic riding center. The funds will be used to upgrade bathrooms for ADA compliance, purchase a sawdust wagon, and improve lighting and electrical configurations, providing greater accessibility, operational efficiency, and support to their vocational program. Currently, 40% of Lily Creek Farms’ clients are from Williams County. If you are interested in donating to the organization and making a difference in someone’s life, please visit www.lilycreekfarms.org/. Participating in the check presentation from left to right are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Lily Creek Farms Quarter Horse Stetson, Lily Creek Farms Founder/Executive Director Jami Young, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller.