Fulton County Senior Center Offering Wellness Program For Older Adults

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Senior Center in partnership with Maumee Valley Guidance Center is pleased to offer Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program, an Evidence-based Wellness Program for Older Adults.

There is no cost for the series of six sessions which will empower older adults to make positive, healthy choices. Course topics include Understanding the Changes Associated with Aging, Valuing Cultural and Generational Diversity, Medication and the Older Adult, Substance Abuse / Addiction in Older Adults, Gaining an Enhanced Quality of Life, and more.

WISE Program participants increased their knowledge regarding how their bodies age, how the aging process affects their ability to metabolize medications and alcohol, and how to recognize the early signs and symptoms of depression.

WISE participants were more likely to improve health behaviors related to lifestyle choices, health care empowerment, and use of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Please sign up to join us for this special opportunity presented at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 & August 6.

Or at the Fayette Senior Center, 306 E. Main Street, Fayette, from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, (not 13, closed for Columbus Day), and October 20. Attending all six sessions is not mandatory. To sign up, call 419-337-9299.