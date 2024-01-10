Bryan Area Foundation Seeking Nominations For Good Citizen Award

GOOD CITIZEN AWARD NOMINEES … Do you know someone who lives in Bryan, Ohio, that has made our community better? Consider nominating them for the prestigious Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award.

The Bryan Area Foundation is accepting nominations for this distinguished honor until Thursday, February 1. Once the winner is picked, we will celebrate their accomplishments this year.

Pictured left to right are Steve Hess, Vice-Chair of the Bryan Area Foundation, and Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation, reviewing possible candidates for the award.

To help recognize a Bryan resident who deserves this distinction, visit https://www.bryanareafoundation.org/good-citizen/ for nomination criteria and forms. But don’t wait! The deadline is only a few weeks away!