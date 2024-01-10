Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts Four Individuals

On January 8, 2024, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-CHRISTOPHER STEIN, age 43, of Holland, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 3, 2024, he allegedly received, retained or disposed of a generator, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the generator had been obtained through a commission of a theft offense. 24CR5.

-AARON HUSTED, age 45, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking, one count of Aggravated Menacing, and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about December 14, 2023, he allegedly did knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause serious physical harm or mental distress to another. 23CR142.

-JOSEPH A. WARNER, age 44, of Lansing, MI, was indicted on one count of Violating a Protection Order, one count of Abduction, one count of Misdemeanor Theft, one count of Telecommunications Harassment, and one count of Trespass In a Habitation when a Person Is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about December 19, 2023, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order, allegedly restrained the liberty of another, allegedly deprived another of property or service, allegedly made a telecommunication to another with purpose to harass, intimidate, or abuse another, and he allegedly trespassed on a property while another was present. 23CR143.

-AMANDA K. ROMERO, age 41, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about January 12, 2023 to August 3, 2023, she allegedly did knowingly obtain or exert control over the property of another without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent. 24CR6.

It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.