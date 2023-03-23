BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Wishes Nathan Gardner A Wonderful Retirement

RETIREE … Nathan Gardner was honored by the board as he retires after 19 years of service. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs held their March 21, 2023 meeting at 5 p.m., beginning with the pledge of allegiance and approving the minutes of the February 21, 2023 meeting with one correction.

Present were board members Dick Long, Karen Ford, Jim Salsbury, Tom Sprow, and Annette Schreiner.