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BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Bryan Water Users Likely To See Rate Hike For 2027

By Updated:No Comments5 Mins Read

Bryan water users will likely see a 10 percent across-the-board rate increase in 2027 after the Bryan Board of Public Affairs received a water rate study at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 9.

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