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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1920s – Otto Roth

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Late 1920s photograph of Swanton teacher Otto Roth with his pupils in front of their school
TEACHER … Otto Roth (1903-1988) was a Swanton area teacher. This photo is Mr. Roth and his Swanton school pupils in front of their school in the late 1920s. The 1920 census has him listed as a printshop apprentice. He was a 1926 graduate of BGSU (which, at that time, was Bowling Green State Normal College). The 1930 census has him listed as a retail grocer. He said providing groceries during this time helped him survive the Great Depression. He was a member of the Fulton County Fair board and served as Swan Creek Township Clerk for 32 years. He also served on local school boards then on to the Fulton County Board of Education. His legacy lives on as he was very involved in the set up of Penta and Owens Technical College. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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