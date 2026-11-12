Three Arts Club Hears History Of Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation

FOUNDATION SPEAKER … Pictured is Patsy Miller, who talked to the Three Arts Club about the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation from its very beginning in 1994 to its current status and all the contributions and scholarships that are given.

The Three Arts Club welcomed Patsy Miller of the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation to its November meeting. Miller talked about the history of the organization, which was established in 1994 by Jim Hutchinson.

The foundation’s first officers were President Jim Hutchinson, Vice President Tom Cromwell, Secretary Connie Richer and Treasurer Lew Hilkert. The first trustees were Connie Richer, Delores Stuckey, Becky Rings, Duane King, Tom Cromwell and Lew Hilkert.

Since then, the foundation has grown. Every May, there is a scholarship program, and many scholarships from the foundation are awarded to Hilltop seniors.

Club President Shay Pursel called the meeting to order. Fifteen members were in attendance. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were approved as read.

A thank-you was read from Mel Burrowes, thanking the club for the arrangement of flowers she received.

Each member brought items for the Methodist Church food pantry. A case each of canned beef and canned chicken will also be given to the food pantry.

Laura Rohlf reported that the club’s lighted trees are ready to be set up at Memorial Park for the Christmas light display. A lighted sign reading “Three Arts Club” will be purchased to go with the trees.

The Christmas party will be held Dec. 14 at Gallery 317 in Bryan. This year’s Secret Pals will be revealed, and new ones for next year will be drawn.

The meeting was adjourned, and delicious refreshments were served by co-hostesses Linda Johnston, Becky Bacon and Joan Rohlf.

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