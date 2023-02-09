BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Derek Schultz To Succeed Nathan Gardner As New Director Of Utilities

NEW HIRE … Derek Schultz will take over as new BMU Director of Utilities on April 1, 2023 after the retirement of Nathan Gardner. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 7th Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting started at 5 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance.

A motion to approve the minutes for the January 17th regular meeting and January 25th special meeting was moved by board member Jim Salsbury and seconded by Dick Long. The motion was then unanimously approved.