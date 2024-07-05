BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Services Requested For New Lincoln Park Playground

PHOTO BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MORE WORK TO BE DONE … Restrooms, pavilions and security system will be added to Lincoln Park Playground.

By: India Kenner

The board met on Tuesday, July 2nd after the meeting was called to order by Chair Karen Ford at 5 pm. The pledge was recited and roll call was taken all board members Vice Chair Annette Schreiner, board members Dick Long, Jim Salsbury, and Bob Eyre as well as Mayor Carrie Schlade, Director of Utilities Derek Schultz, and Clerk-Treasurer John Lehner as well as employees from the Parks and Recreation Department and a few members of the Bryan Community were in attendance.

Next on the agenda for the board was to approve the minutes from the last meeting on June 4th all approved with no corrections and next a hearing of public concerns (there were none). Up next, Clerk-Treasurer John Lehner distributed copies of financial reports for the board to review.

Ben Dominique, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, approached the podium to request free service for the new all-inclusive playground at Lincoln Park.

The department is working on setting up a security system, restrooms, fencing, and pavilions for the public to enjoy.

So, these additions to the Lincoln Park project would need water and electricity including fiber optic internet for the security system to run off of.

Dominique explained how well the fiber has worked for security systems that are already in place for the other parks in the town. The download speed is very fast, and they can quickly hand the footage over to the police to aid them in any investigations they may be working on.

The plan is to put the security equipment in a chase room located in the restroom building in between the men’s and women’s bathrooms.

Dominique explained that right now the footage is sent to Assistant Director Bruce Wheeler’s cell phone. He further explained the success the department has had with security systems in the past with two cases going to court. The motion was passed unanimously by the board for the free service for the Lincoln Park Project.

Up next is the discussion and possible resolution for the Bard Centennial Fountain. The goal explained by Ford is for the fountain to fall under the umbrella of free service for the life of the fountain and be monitored monthly like other free services vs evaluating the fountain every five years.

The issue with the previous resolution is it does not explain what will happen if the $5,000 cap is exceeded. Long mentioned how beautiful the fountain is and that the public enjoys it, and he would support it as a free service.

Mayor Schlade explained the Bard Foundation donated it to honor Bryan “The Fountain City” and it is a wonderful addition to the downtown area. Lehner read Resolution 14224 for free service for the life of the fountain, and it was approved by the board.

Next up was the effect of semi-monthly disbursements the board approved to pay the bills followed by comments from BPA and staff.

Board member Bob Eyre commented on how much he enjoyed the fireworks this year. Long thanked the powerplant workers and their hard work in the excessive heat we have had.

Schreiner commented on the great turnout for the Jubilee and the Day in the Park and Ford added the amphitheater had a good lineup of entertainment for June.

Mayor Schlade thanked the board for passing the free service for the Parks and Recreation Department for the Lincoln Park Project as well as for the Bard Centennial Fountain both are beneficial to the community.

Dominique thanked BMU Director Derek Schultz and his crew Al, Adam, Kevin, and Noah for helping fix a pool pump.

All board members motioned to adjourn the meeting at 5:41 pm and wished everyone a great Fourth of July. The full board meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month.