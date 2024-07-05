VIDEO: Wauseon Fireworks (July 3rd, 2024)

Video By:

Jacob Kessler, Staff

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WAUSEON – The 4th of July festivities at Biddle Park in Wauseon were a spectacular celebration.

The community enjoyed an evening filled with fun activities, delicious food, and impressive fireworks.

The event began at 6:00 PM with various food vendors offering treats like hot dogs, hamburgers, lemonade, and funnel cakes.

Families and friends gathered under the warm summer sky, setting up blankets and lawn chairs. Live music entertained the crowd with patriotic songs and popular hits. Children enjoyed bounce houses, face painting, and carnival games.

As the sun set, anticipation grew for the fireworks display. At approximately 10:00 PM, the sky lit up with a stunning array of colors and patterns, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

The event concluded with a grand finale of fireworks, capping off a memorable 4th of July celebration at Biddle Park.