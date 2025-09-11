Bryan Boys & Girls Soccer Teams Make Donation To Cancer Assistance Of Williams County

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GAME FOR CHARITY … On August 26th, the Bryan boys and girls soccer teams played their “Kick for the Cure” soccer games. The teams raised $1,025 through 50/50 tickets and a bake sale. All proceeds were donated to Cancer Assistance of Williams County to support local families in need. Pictured are left to right, Connor Thiel, Carter Thiel, Nolan Sleesman, and Tucker Miller of the Bryan High School boys soccer team, Rick Hanson, Cancer Assistance of Williams County Board Member, and Ava Zimmerman, Josey Arnold, and Mylie Vollmer of the Bryan High School girls soccer team.