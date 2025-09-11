Richard Robinett (1936 – 2025)

(Edgerton High School Graduate)

Richard Robinett, age 89, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Robinett was a graduate of Edgerton High School and worked along side his wife for thirty-five years in the Robinett Bakery in Edgerton.

Richard was a devoted Michigan Wolverine fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren and his favorite dog, Thelma.

Richard Robinett was born on June 1, 1936, in, the son of Nevit and Kathryn (Landel) Robinett. He married his wife of fifty-seven years, Wanda Tuckerman, on August 30, 1957, in Fremont, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2015.

Surviving Richard are one son, Kyle (Ann) Robinett, of Bryan, one daughter, Kelly (Tim) Scott, of Angola, Indiana, five grandchildren, Cody (Amanda) Robinett, of Fort Wayne, Taylor (John) Hopson, of Angola, Callie (Andrew) Etzler, of Cupertino, CA, Trey (Jade) Scott, of Angola and Kyra (Ty Suntken) Robinett, of Columbus; great grandchildren, Paxton, Oaklen, Noah, Roni, Eli and Kolbi with two more on the way; sisters, Helen Ann Goebel, of Melbern and Shirley Snyder, of Troy and brother, Rick Bruot, in North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nevit Robinett; mother and stepfather, Kathryn (Harold) Bruot; wife, Wanda Robinett ans sister, Sharon Goebel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Sherri Grant and Bob Day officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.