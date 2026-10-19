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Bryan Boys Notch Fourth Straight NWOAL Cross Country Crown

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WAUSEON (Oct. 17, 2026) – State-ranked Bryan grabbed the top three individual places, and the Golden Bears went on to notch their fourth consecutive Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys’ cross country championship in the league meet held Saturday, Oct. 17, at Homecoming Park.

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