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Pettisville Boys, Holgate Girls Take Home BBC Cross Country Titles

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FAYETTE (Oct. 17, 2026) – Pettisville boys and Holgate girls both claimed team titles in the Buckeye Border Conference Cross Country Championships held Saturday, Oct. 17, at Harrison Lake State Park.

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