Evergreen FFA Competes In County & District Soils

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RURAL SOILS TEAM … The Evergreen FFA rural soil judging team competed at the county and district contests.

URBAN SOILS TEAM… The Evergreen FFA urban soil judging team competed at the county and district contests.

On Sept. 17, the Evergreen FFA had 13 members attend the County Soils Judging Contest. The contest was located in Wauseon, Ohio.

There were seven members who competed in the urban soils contest and six members who competed in the rural soils contest. At the competition, members evaluated soil properties such as soil texture, landform and soil drainage.

The top Evergreen FFA members in both rural and urban judging advanced to the district contest on Sept. 22. Members who qualified for the district contest in the rural division include Aiden Eisel, Aimon Hill, Lexi Johnson, Miles Paulson, Lilly Wirick and Lane Wyse.

The members who qualified for districts in the urban division include Gus Allendorf, Leona Bucher, Taylor Kiefer, Martin Patek, Maebelle Rettle, Troy Walborn and Addison Willson.

At the district soils contest, the rural team placed ninth and the urban team placed second. The urban team of Bucher, Kiefer, Patek and Rettle qualified for the Ohio FFA State Urban Soils Contest.

Martin Patek and Maebelle Rettle competed at the state contest Saturday, Oct. 10, in Ross County, Ohio. Patek finished 147th in the state and Rettle finished 26th in the state. Congratulations to both of them!