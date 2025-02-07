BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: 2024 Department Reports Presented To Council

(PHOTO BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STREET CONCERNS … Resident Steve Cox approached the council to ask questions about construction on Huntington Drive.

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

india@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City Council met on Monday, February 3rd, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. with all members present: Mary Leatherman from Ward 1, Richard Hupe from Ward 2, John Betts from Ward 3, Stephen Alspaugh from Ward 4, Jim Kozumplik At Large. Mayor Carrie Schlade, Clerk/Treasurer John Lehner, Police Chief Greg Ruskey, Fire Chief Douglas Pool, City Engineer Brian Wieland, Parks and Recreation Ben Dominique, and a few community members.

The meeting was called to order by Leatherman promptly at 5:30 pm followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The council approved the minutes from the meeting.

Next on the agenda was a hearing of public concerns. Resident Steve Cox approached the council to address concerns about the cost of road repair work on Huntington Drive and paving issues near Eastland Estates and wanted to know if any of this would raise property taxes.

Leatherman and Mayor Schlade reminded him of what was discussed at the previous meeting and that bids and construction wouldn’t be started until around July, so it was agreed to wait until closer to that time to have an estimate.

John Lehner presented item number four, a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an amended programmatic agreement with the coordination of the City of Bryan and the Historic Preservation office and declaring an emergency.

The motion to approve was made by Betts and seconded by Alspaugh.

Next up was a building permit to build a new airplane hangar at the airport on County Road D. The motion to approve was made by Betts and seconded by Hupe.

Ben Dominique presented a Bryan Parks and Recreation Department 2024 report.

This report listed the board members and contact information along with facility usage, pie charts, and bar graphs depicting pool use and park and amphitheater donations. Also included was information on the Bryan Tree Commission.

Bryan Street Department Commissioner Tyson Engstrom approached the council to present his slideshow of the Bryan Street Department Annual Report 2024.

This report included the amount of salt and brine used this winter so far and employee years of service and lists of duties.

For pothole patching, over 2,000 gallons of DuraPatch was used. The sewer crew cleaned 1.7 miles of sanitary sewer, and the city compost facility took in over 365 tons of compost material and gave away over 490 tons.

Last on his report was Fountain Grove Cemetery, which had 46 burials, and 22 bases poured. The Bryan City Council meeting adjourned at 5:58 pm. The next meeting will be on February 17th at 5:30 pm.