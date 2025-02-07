Evergreen FFA Member Advances To State Speaking Contest

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DISTRICT COMPETITION … Lexi Johnson (left) and Molly Elvey competed at the District 1 Public Speaking Contest.

On February 6th, 2025, Evergreen FFA had two FFA members who competed at the District 1 FFA Public Speaking Contest at Penta Career Center.

Molly Elvey competed in the Beginning Prepared Speech Contest and Lexi Johnson competed in the FFA Creed speaking contest. Prior to the contest, Elvey wrote a six to eight minute speech for the competition.

The day of the contest, she recited the speech from memorization and answered questions on her topic. Her speech was called “Breeding Chickens & Egg Production”.

She finished the contest with a second place finish and qualified for the Ohio FFA State Public Speaking Contest. With the second place finish in the district, she is now ranked in the top 20 in the state of Ohio.

She will travel to Marysville High School in March for the state competition! At the district contest, Johnson recited the five paragraph FFA creed from memorization and answered questions related to the creed. She finished the contest with a fifth place in a large division.