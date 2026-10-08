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BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Affidavit On Non-Productive Oil, Gas Leases

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The Bryan City Council met in a regular session on Monday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Mary Leatherman, Richard Hupe, Stephen Alspaugh, John Betts and Jim Kozumplik.

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