Richard “Dick” Fickle (1953 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Richard “Dick” Fickle, age 73, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Tuesday evening, October 6, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center in Sylvania.

He was born in Wauseon on September 20, 1953, to the late Arthur and Mary (Waldeck) Fickle.

Dick graduated from Evergreen High School and went on to build a life centered around hard work, family, and the simple things he enjoyed most.

On August 6, 1983, Dick married Judith M. Taylor, and together they shared 43 years of marriage. Their life together was filled with many memories, laughter, and the kind of everyday moments that become the most treasured. Dick had a thoughtful side and would often surprise Judy with a bouquet of flowers or a couple of ice cream cones from Steve’s Carry Out, simply because he knew it would make her smile.

Dick spent his working years as a skilled tool and die maker, working for several companies throughout his career, including Fulton Industries, Ford, Martinrea in Jonesville, Michigan, and Tenneco, before his retirement. He took pride in his work and in being able to use his hands to build and fix things.

Outside of work, Dick enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing, boating, and camping. He loved being out on the water in his Skeeter bass boat and looked forward to the time spent enjoying the outdoors.

He also enjoyed working around home, often mowing with his John Deere lawn mower while sipping on a beer, listening to music through his earbuds, and enjoying the moment. A fan of 1970s and 1980s popular music, Dick always seemed to have a favorite song playing nearby. Those who knew Dick well will also remember some of his endearing quirks.

He loved Diet Pepsi and put honey on just about everything he ate. He had a great sense of humor and a way of bringing laughter into the lives of those around him. Dick also enjoyed working on cars and once spent considerable time building a car with hopes of racing it at Oak Shade.

Unfortunately, a hand injury kept him from ever getting the chance to race it, but the project itself was something he truly enjoyed. Most of all, Dick will be remembered as a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He leaves behind a lifetime of memories that will continue to bring smiles and laughter to those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Judy M. Fickle; step-daughter, Deb (Scott) Schmitz; brother, Roger Fickle; grandson, Matthew (Casey) Schmitz; step-great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Cole, and Karysn; along with several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his step-son, Scott R. Spore, and brothers, David and Bob Fickle.

Services will be private for the family at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Private interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center, 5340 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, Ohio 43560, or the Toledo Clinic Foundation, 1200 Medical Center Pkwy., Maumee, Ohio 43537, in Dick’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.