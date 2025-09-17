BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Second Reading On Bryan Board Of Public Affairs Dissolution

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PUBLIC COMMENTS … Bryan Board of Public Affairs member Bob Eyre (above) addresses Bryan City Council members on Monday, September 15, regarding the proposed amendment to dissolve the BPA.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com’

Bryan City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to place on the ballot the proposal to dissolve the Bryan Board...