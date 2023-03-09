BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Award Bids For Asphalt & Pavement Marking Programs

STATE OF THE CITY … Mayor Carrie Schlade, delivers her State of the City of Bryan address. (PHOTO NY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan City Council started their March 6, 2023 meeting at 5:30 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance and approval of the minutes from the February 20, 2023 meeting.

Gerken Paving Inc, was awarded the bid on the “2023 Asphalt Program” that will be conducted on the Northern part of town. This will be one of the first jobs of the year and should begin in May.