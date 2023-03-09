PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Use Of Community Center For July Flea Market

POLICE REPORT … Chief of Police Tim Livengood gives the police report at the March 6 village council meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Village of Pioneer held its March 6, 2023 meeting at 7 p.m. After Mayor Ed Kidston called the meeting to order, the agenda for this meeting was approved, as were the minutes from the February 13, 2023 council meeting.

The financial report was accepted as presented, and the bills were approved to be paid. Council also approved the payment of the February Pioneer Hometown HDWR invoice for $1,443.99.