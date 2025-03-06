BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Passes Multiple Ordinances & Resolutions

(PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ATTENDING TO BUSINESS … Mary Leatherman, Ward 1, leads the council through several agenda items.

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Called to order at 5:30 p.m., the Bryan City Council meeting started with the Pledge of Allegiance. Attending were John Betts – Ward 3, Richard Hupe – Ward 2, Stephen Alspaugh – Ward 4, Jim Kozumplik – at large, Mary Leatherman Ward 1, Clerk Treasurer John Lehner, and Mayor Carrie Schlade.

Several department heads were in the audience as well. After that Leatherman got straight into business with the approval of the meeting minutes from February 17th, which were approved by all members.

<\/div>

Public comments and concerns were next on the agenda, where Mr. Steven Cox asked about loose gravel clean up.

It was explained by Leatherman and confirmed by street department commissioner Tyson Engstrom that most street work could not begin until April or May. Even if it is not visible, salt can still remain and in turn damage the street sweeper equipment.

Ordinance 6-2025 followed providing transfer of funds for the month ending March 31st. Lehner explained there are three budget related transfers in this ordinance.

The first two being transfers from the 1% tax fund to the general fund and streets fund, these being pretty common transfers. The third being a once a year transfer into the police and fire building debt retirement fund. The motion to suspend and pass was approved by all members.

Ordinance 07-2025, after being introduced, saw Fire Chief Doug Pool take the podium. The ordinance authorizes the mayor to enter into a contract with Siebenaler Construction.

Chief Pool explained the budget was started for this project almost 2 years ago. Costs have since increased for the proposed alterations to the Bryan Fire Department and this ordinance would appropriate $137,00.

It would involve six new rooms for 24 hour firefighters, a common area, and a storage area. Funds were budgeted in 2024 for $115,000, which part of it was used on the architectural design planning leaving $100,000.

Effectively $100,000 would be re-appropriated from last year’s budget. $159,950 is the total proposed budget which the fire department would be able to cover some of the additional cost due to canceled capital projects, leaving $37,000 short. The ordinance was motioned by Betts and seconded by Alspaugh, approved by all.

Following was resolution 16-2025 in support of State Issue 2 a renewal of the State Capital Improvement Program on the May 6th statewide ballot.

Mr. Brian Wieland, city engineer, spoke to the council on the past improvements. The bonds sold through this program are used to generate funds for infrastructure.

The grant has provided millions of dollars over the 40 years and has allowed tax dollars to stretch even further.

Historically from 1987-1996 $692,000 in grant funds were used, 1997-2005 $238,00 were used, and in the last 18 years $3.2 million were used. Betts asked for clarification on where the improvements could be seen.

Wieland explained that the grants being highly competitive, ranked on population and many other things. Most projects are underground, water and sewer related.

Wieland stated that he applies for three every year, and often street projects do not qualify due to the amount of traffic. Brunicardi Way and Fountain Grove Drive are two street projects that were completed using these funds.

Betts added that this is something that should be “vocalized and celebrated.” Mayor Schlade also reminded everyone that this is a 40-year-old program and a renewal of that. The resolution to suspend and pass was approved by all members.

The second resolution, 17-2025, authorizes the director of parks and recreation to apply for a grant through the Bryan Area Foundation. Mr. Ben Dominique spoke on behalf of the parks and recreation department.

This grant would be used for a pedestrian pathway in and around East End Park. The estimated budget is $75,000 but only $45,000 is being requested from the grant. All members approved to suspend and pass the resolution.

Next item of business was the appointment of CRA members by Mayor Schlade. Mayor Schlade provided a list of 3-year term appointments who meet annually.

She also expressed thanks to Dick Reed who had served for several years on this committee as well as being a long time serving city council member, approximately 18 years. All members approved the appointments.

Final item of business saw Chief Pool return to ask permission to give the civil service test for firefighters. There will be two tests administered at this time. All members approved.

Leatherman opened the floor to any comments from the council or attendees. Mayor Schlade took this opportunity to inform the council of her and Utility Director Derek Schultz recent trip to Washington D.C. to meet the new congresswomen and two new senators discussing public power.

She stated it was a successful trip, and everyone is learning in D.C. She encouraged the public to reach out locally to officials and if contacting senators please be respectful and specific.

Also, Schlade spoke of the recent visit from the new Amtrak officials and educated them on the groundbreaking that occurred last summer.

Betts was concerned that previously allocated infrastructure funds had been frozen, which Schlade confirmed she inquired about and would be keeping an eye on. Before final adjournment the meeting went into executive session at 5:52pm.