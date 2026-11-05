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BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Stands Firm To Keep Its Own Dispatch System

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Bryan City Council stood firm on keeping its own dispatch system while it works with the county on who will pay for the system, at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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